Mackay Shields LLC Purchases New Stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at $81,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Sidoti cut their price target on Hawaiian from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on Hawaiian from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.42.

HA opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $31.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.82.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $708.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Phoenix, Arizona; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Washington, and New York City, New York.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.