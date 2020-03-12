Mackay Shields LLC Invests $290,000 in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thermon Group by 220.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 31.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 11,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Thermon Group by 52.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 22,068 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on THR shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Thermon Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Thermon Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Thermon Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NYSE THR opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Thermon Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $27.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $600.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Thermon Group had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings Inc will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

