Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.28 Million Stock Position in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 497,483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,084 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of LendingClub worth $6,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LC. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the third quarter worth approximately $28,181,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 577,114 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 419,936 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,258,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,738,000 after acquiring an additional 173,700 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 1,312.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 164,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 152,534 shares during the period. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In other LendingClub news, CFO Thomas W. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.11 per share, with a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,777 shares in the company, valued at $958,195.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LC opened at $9.41 on Thursday. LendingClub Corp has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 7.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $912.23 million, a PE ratio of 1,026.00 and a beta of 1.36.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $188.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LendingClub Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LC. Maxim Group cut their price objective on LendingClub from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.