12,100 Shares in Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

XENT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

NASDAQ XENT opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 0.79. Intersect ENT Inc has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average of $21.46.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 36.92% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intersect ENT Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intersect ENT Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

