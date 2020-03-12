Mackay Shields LLC Trims Stock Position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,486 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.06% of FutureFuel worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 4,909.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,811 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,160 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

Shares of FF opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $18.09.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.