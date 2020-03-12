Mackay Shields LLC Invests $343,000 in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 297,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,259,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 1.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Braves Group Series C alerts:

Liberty Braves Group Series C stock opened at $20.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35. The firm has a market cap of $898.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 0.85. Liberty Braves Group Series C has a twelve month low of $19.86 and a twelve month high of $30.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Braves Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.