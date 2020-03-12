Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,711 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 15.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Barrett Business Services from to in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sidoti dropped their target price on Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

In other Barrett Business Services news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $247,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,772.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock worth $622,779. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI stock opened at $51.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.46. The firm has a market cap of $394.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.