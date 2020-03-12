Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) Stock Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.40% of Ethan Allen Interiors worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ETH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 22,706 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 567.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 89,159 shares during the last quarter. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Ethan Allen Interiors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NYSE ETH opened at $11.59 on Thursday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $308.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $174.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Ethan Allen Interiors’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.