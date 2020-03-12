Bruderman Asset Management LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,560,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 53,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total transaction of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MMC opened at $98.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.59 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.