PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 34.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,606 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $129.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.59. The company has a market cap of $179.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.37 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

