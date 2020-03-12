BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 30,119 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,479,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,854,000 after acquiring an additional 274,109 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 139,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,859,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $4,294,545.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.52 and a 12-month high of $90.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.