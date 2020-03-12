Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 2,403 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 155,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 219.7% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $87.97 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $108.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.27.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

