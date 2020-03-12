Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 529 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $590.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.14.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.30, for a total value of $224,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total value of $666,484.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,514 shares of company stock worth $11,229,904. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $509.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.04. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $455.15 and a fifty-two week high of $619.00. The company has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.