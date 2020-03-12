Bruderman Asset Management LLC Sells 564 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,060,000. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,201,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 246.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 214,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,433,000 after purchasing an additional 152,600 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,210.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,530.74. The company has a market cap of $876.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,433.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,323.88.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price objective (up from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.93.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

