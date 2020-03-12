AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 59,670 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 59,670 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,004,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,137,402,000 after buying an additional 321,849 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,101,842 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $829,728,000 after buying an additional 288,623 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,578,000 after buying an additional 502,407 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,413,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $683,078,000 after buying an additional 145,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,748,646 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $643,306,000 after buying an additional 639,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alyssa Henry purchased 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. FIX boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

Intel stock opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.