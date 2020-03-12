Bruderman Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Bruderman Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up 1.7% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $5,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,546 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,890,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 158.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 491,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,598,000 after buying an additional 301,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $188.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $148.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $180.66 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.16.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.29.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

