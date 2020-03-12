AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 74.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,182 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after purchasing an additional 236,791 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,385,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $575,041,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,353,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $455,399,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,494,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,177,000 after acquiring an additional 194,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra upped their price target on Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.36.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $198.65 on Thursday. Amgen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.30 and a 1-year high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

