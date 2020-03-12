Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,776 Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:SHLX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHLX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 96,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 11,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

SHLX opened at $12.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.14. Shell Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 75.03% and a net margin of 94.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell Midstream Partners LP will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Shell Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on SHLX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Shell Midstream Partners to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.63.

In related news, Director Rob L. Jones bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, with a total value of $248,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

