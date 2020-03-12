Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 134,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities stock opened at $153.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.19, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.31. Sun Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $114.22 and a 52-week high of $173.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total transaction of $436,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,944,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $292,791.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.