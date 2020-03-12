Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Invests $321,000 in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $3,192,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $85.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.42. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $292,441.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $209,800.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,198.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

