4,402 Shares in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Acquired by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $431,737,000 after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,885,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $211,507,000 after acquiring an additional 217,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,532,000 after purchasing an additional 72,559 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,353,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,870,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $137,160,000 after purchasing an additional 441,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.96 per share, with a total value of $1,119,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 263,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,733,428.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.42. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HXL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.07.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

