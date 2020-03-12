Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Invests $328,000 in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Store Capital by 262.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.88. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.40. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Rosivach acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.35 per share, with a total value of $100,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,279.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $452,950 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

