Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Invests $333,000 in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 66,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 27,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $75.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.94.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.11. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.704 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.