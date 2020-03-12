8,976 Shares in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Acquired by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,825,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,906,000 after acquiring an additional 15,473 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 24.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 123,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG opened at $23.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $41.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

