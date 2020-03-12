Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 38,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WP Carey during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WP Carey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.00.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,161.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WPC opened at $76.01 on Thursday. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average of $85.34.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

