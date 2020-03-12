Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes $341,000 Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 715,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,431,000 after acquiring an additional 454,702 shares during the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 24.6% during the third quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 2,233,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,210,000 after acquiring an additional 441,697 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,439,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,635,000 after acquiring an additional 403,553 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,968,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,268,000 after acquiring an additional 402,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,923,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FNF opened at $37.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.00. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.44.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.29.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

