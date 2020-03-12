Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,633,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after buying an additional 64,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,140,204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,774,000 after buying an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,250,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,740,000 after buying an additional 239,718 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,247,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after buying an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 553,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,929,000 after buying an additional 52,374 shares during the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FII opened at $25.07 on Thursday. Federated Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.84.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. Federated Investors had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Federated Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

