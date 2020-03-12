Citigroup Inc. Acquires 109,389 Shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) by 410.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,015 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,389 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of SNDE opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.90.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

