6,868 Shares in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Acquired by Highstreet Asset Management Inc.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,110,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,113,000 after buying an additional 75,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 653,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 168,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

NYSE:PAG opened at $40.03 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.94 and a one year high of $53.81. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as a transportation services company. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships principally in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe; and distributes commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services primarily in Australia and New Zealand.

