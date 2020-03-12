Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,440 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Western Digital by 13,583.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 821 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $45.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.54. Western Digital Corp has a 52 week low of $35.61 and a 52 week high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.81.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.01% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $302,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,874,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

