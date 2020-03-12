Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 92,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.