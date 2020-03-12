Citigroup Inc. Acquires 17,497 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in CRH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of CRH by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Get CRH alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CRH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays lowered shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70. Crh Plc has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.7042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. CRH’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

About CRH

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH).

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.