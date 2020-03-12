Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 26,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.20% of Centennial Resource Development worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 424.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,688,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,163 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. CDAM UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,673,428 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after purchasing an additional 229,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 326,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 148,212 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $28,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,021.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,323.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of CDEV opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70. Centennial Resource Development Inc has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $172.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

