Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 20,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 19,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 35.29%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

EV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Eaton Vance in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Eaton Vance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

