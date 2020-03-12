Citigroup Inc. Buys 25,161 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,161 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sally Beauty worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 57,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 32,562 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. DA Davidson upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of SBH opened at $11.19 on Thursday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $21.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.09). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.70% and a negative return on equity of 376.67%. The business had revenue of $980.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Sally Beauty news, Chairman Robert R. Mcmaster acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $55,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 67,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,070.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward W. Rabin acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $120,870.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 28,150 shares of company stock valued at $357,508. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

