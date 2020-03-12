Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 134.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 101,546 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ferro were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Ferro by 30.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ferro by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after purchasing an additional 111,996 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its position in Ferro by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 757,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,240,000 after purchasing an additional 114,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ferro by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,598,000 after purchasing an additional 64,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferro during the third quarter valued at $6,697,000. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $213,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,956 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.93. Ferro Co. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $890.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.88, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The business had revenue of $245.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Ferro’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ferro Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

FOE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Gabelli downgraded Ferro to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ferro from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

