Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Holdings Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 680,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,415,000 after purchasing an additional 64,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David G. Nord sold 6,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $944,547.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,489,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 1,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $283,517.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,683 shares in the company, valued at $11,422,411.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on HUBB. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.33.

HUBB stock opened at $122.08 on Thursday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.58 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.08. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

