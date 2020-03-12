Citigroup Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.62. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Capital One Financial raised Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.77.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,276,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

