Citigroup Inc. Sells 45,983 Shares of CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 45,983 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of CNX Midstream Partners worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $175,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 30.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Midstream Partners stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. CNX Midstream Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $909.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.24.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 57.00% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CNX Midstream Partners LP will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CNX Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 68.03%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CNXM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

CNX Midstream Partners Company Profile

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

