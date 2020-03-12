Citigroup Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stake in CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,347,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,463 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $330,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 802,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 401,778 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $1,765,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 401.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,723,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,292 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.93.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.41. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $13.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 13.12 and a quick ratio of 13.12.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

