Citigroup Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 454.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Littelfuse by 29.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 548,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,185,000 after purchasing an additional 125,376 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 25.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 314,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after purchasing an additional 64,100 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 569,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,018,000 after purchasing an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Littelfuse by 12,836.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,285,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cross Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $138.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.83 and a 12 month high of $206.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.71.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $338.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.40 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

In other news, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $36,732.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,528 shares in the company, valued at $647,952.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,277 shares of company stock valued at $13,771,632. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.