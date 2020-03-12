Citigroup Inc. Acquires 4,963 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day moving average is $52.96. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.