Citigroup Inc. Purchases 45,969 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 246.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,969 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Herman Miller worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLHR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,686 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in Herman Miller by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MLHR. BidaskClub downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $26.39 on Thursday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Herman Miller’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other Herman Miller news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $69,978.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $676,748.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,701 shares of company stock worth $766,834. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

