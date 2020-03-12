Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.13% of Ladder Capital worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LADR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 798.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LADR stock opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 51.60, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.45. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $86.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.79%.

A number of research firms have commented on LADR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 price target on the stock.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

