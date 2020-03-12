Citigroup Inc. Buys 35,386 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Barclays raised Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

NYSE:WMS opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.84. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $51.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 16.13%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

In other news, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,728.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 420,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

