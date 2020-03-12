Citigroup Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.22% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period.

Shares of GLDM opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $16.87.

