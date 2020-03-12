Citigroup Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altus Midstream (NYSE:ALTM) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 960,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,986 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Altus Midstream were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richmond Hill Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 1,115,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 904,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 92,069 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altus Midstream by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 42,400 shares in the last quarter.

ALTM opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average is $2.29.

In related news, CEO D. Clay Bretches bought 40,000 shares of Altus Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

