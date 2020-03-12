Citigroup Inc. Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 600.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,144,000. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,081,000. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.8% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 7,633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL opened at $85.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.16. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

