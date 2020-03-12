Citigroup Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Neogen by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Neogen during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neogen during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NEOG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Stephens initiated coverage on Neogen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Neogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.65.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $2,089,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $517,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,477 shares of company stock worth $8,556,622. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

