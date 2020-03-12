Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,259 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.08% of Steven Madden worth $2,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.0% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 30,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,045,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,008,000 after buying an additional 398,175 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 73.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 19,065 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a one year low of $28.78 and a one year high of $44.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $414.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several research firms have commented on SHOO. ValuEngine raised shares of Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Steven Madden from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Steven Madden from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

